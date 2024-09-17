Who’s Going Into Old Golf Universe Building on Clearwater in Kennewick?

Thanks to donations, fundraising, and a lot of work, Pacific Northwest Christian College is expanding into the old Golf Universe location on Clearwater in Kennewick.

The movement began in May, signs went up a few weeks ago

Adams Enterprises, who owned the 8-acre driving range area, donated it to PNWCC, with an option to purchase the remaining 3.33 acres.

When Golf Universe moved to its new location on Edison, it opened up the opportunity. According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, the effort that began in 2005 as The Gathering, then became Gather For Him, has now grown into the current school.

The Golf Universe location on Clearwater is being renovated in two phases, with a total cost of about $17.8 million. According to the TCAJOB:

"The first phase of construction includes state-of-the-art classrooms, a library, a student comfort center and patio, a fitness center, administration offices, and an in-house communal laundry. Because the driving range was donated, the school will be able to put in sports fields for its football and soccer teams. That will save $50,000 alone on leasing fields."

The enrollment has grown to 132, 75 from the Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin, and this coming fall President and founder Bob Nash says they're expecting about 200 students. Numerous donations and fund-raising has helped the school accomplish its goals without having to depend on loans; in the long run helping the school boost its financial stability.

The school has received numerous certifications over the last few years to offer a variety of degrees, and they field a men's football and soccer team, women's soccer, cheerleading, and cross country. They compete in a Junior College league, the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 18, in what's called the Scenic West Athletic Conference with schools from CA, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

The past two seasons, the football team has also played a game against the JV (freshman and sophomores) from NCAA D-III Whitworth University in Spokane. This fall, they will also be playing similar games vs. George Fox (NCAA D-III) and NAIA Eastern Oregon U.

PNWCC football (Facebook) PNWCC football (Facebook) loading...

The school has taken over the putt-putt golf course at the site and will continue to operate it as part of an ongoing revenue stream to benefit the school. PNWCC will look to sell the main Clearwater Building, but will keep its satellite location behind Sterling's Restaurant. Officials hope to have all operations in the new location by 2025.