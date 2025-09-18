Oddsmakers Bet on Kimmel Replacement, Who’s Fired Next

On the heels of Jimmy Kimmel getting the boot by ABC and Disney a major online betting service has a variety of odds you can wager on as to who his replacement might be, and more.

The website also lets you wager on who might be fired next

BetOnline.ag is a website that provides a plethora of wagering choices, sports, e-sports, poker, and all sorts of wagering, many you might never knew existed.

They have released new odds as to who might wind up as Kimmel's replacement. They include (just the top 10 from their list):

Greg Gutfeld 4/1 Theo Von 5/1 'Kill' Tony Hinchcliffe 7/1 Conan O'Brien 10/1 Andrew Schultz 12/1 Shane Gillis 12/1 Stephen A Smith 12/1 Dr. Phil 15/1 Joe Rogan 15/1 Trace Gallagher 15/1

The odds of Kimmel returning to a late-night show on TV are 1 to 4 no, 5 to 2 yes, which they say is about an 80 percent chance of a no.

As for who might be the next late-night or major talk show host to be fired or let go next, here's their odds:

The Tonight Show (Jimmy Fallon) 1/1 The Daily Show (Jon Stewart) 4/1 Last Week Tonight (John Oliver) 5/1 Late Night (Seth Myers) 7/1 WWHL (Andy Cohen) 10/1 Howard Stern (The Howard Stern Show) 12/1 Saturday Night Live 20/1

In case you were wondering about the recent late-night casualty, Stephen Colbert, his odds of replacing Jimmy Kimmel are at the bottom, at 300 to 1.

And remember, these are for entertainment purposes only!