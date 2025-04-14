Who Stole a Goodwill Donation Trailer from Finley Middle School?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads in the theft of a Goodwill Donation Trailer that was reported stolen Thursday, then recovered Saturday.

The Trailer was stolen from the parking lot at Finley Middle School.

The BCSO says they were told the trailer was in the parking lot for donation purposes, but was reported missing on Thursday, April 10th.

Then on Saturday, an alert citizen-worker reported the trailer was in a new construction zone near East 23rd. in Kennewick.

The trailer had been spray-painted with black paint to hide the Goodwill logos, and the license plates were missing. Investigators didn't say if it had donations inside, and if it did, if any were taken.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Goodwill often does donation collection collaborations with various community groups to help them raise funds.