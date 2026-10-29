The specific nature of the disease was not released, only that it was "very" aggressive.

Long Time Whitman County Sheriff Dies

Whitman County is one of the ten biggest geographically in WA state, it's best known as the home of Pullman and Washington State University. But it's also seen it's share of drug issues over the last number of years, a challenge made difficult by the wide open spaces between its small farming communities. And, overseeing the student population at WSU has always presented its own 'adventures.'

However, strong progress was made to curtail and push back on the drug trafficking from law enforcement, especially from the Sheriff's Office.

Now, the County will be without its law enforcement leader, as Sheriff Brett Meyers has passed away.

Sheriff Meyers Resigned Very Recently

The Department had issued statements that Sheriff Meyers had stepped down to battle what's described as a very rare neurological disease, and was being treated in Seattle.

The news came late on October 27th and 28th, that around 11:05 PM his family released a statement that he had passed at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Part Of Statement Read in Part:

" We want to express our deepest gratitude for the extraordinary outpouring of love, prayers, kindness, and support we have received throughout Brett's illness and now in his passing. Although the circumstances of these past several weeks have made it difficult for us to respond to messages or personally acknowledge the many expressions of concern, please know that we have felt your love and have been deeply touched by your kindness. Every prayer, message, and act of support has meant more to us than words can express."

Sheriff Meyers Was a Local Resident Who Came Back Home

A 1988 graduate of Pullman High School, he worked his way through law enforcement before being elected Sheriff in 2003. Condolences came pouring in from other Sheriff and Police Agencies around the state. Several Officials who worked with him in Whitman County called him an "all-star" dependable and accountable Official who gave everything to his job.

Under Sheriff Keith Cooper was sworn in to lead the Department, Sheriff Meyers was running for his 8th term on the upcoming November ballot. He was running unopposed.

Sheriff Meyers leaves behind his wife and 2 children.