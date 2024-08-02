While Other States Block, WA Adopts New Title IX (9) Mandates

Known as the "Final Rule," the Biden Administration's additions to the 1972 women's Title IX (9) federal law went into effect Thursday, August 1st. but only in 24 states. WA state is one of them.

26 states have, at least for now, blocked the changes

These states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and others in the West, have blocked the additions to Title IX. Passed in 1972, the law simply says schools that receive Federal funding cannot discriminate on the basis of sex. The law led to the development and rapid growth of women's sports, athletics and other activities.

However, the additions made by the Biden Administration added sexual preference to the law. Supporters say it protects the rights of LGBTQ persons, but opponents say it tramples on the original law. Opponents say the Final Rule's sole purpose is to advance the transgender agenda.

Under the Biden changes, for example, boys who identify as girls and wish to compete in girls' sports, utilizing girls' restrooms can do so. It also contains, according to The Center Square, some shocking requirements that supporters are not talking about.

David Spring, director of the Washington Parents Network, told The Square:

"The Biden rule change allows a Title IX coordinator to charge a student or teacher who failed to use someone’s preferred pronoun even a single time with sexual harassment. The same Title IX coordinator would then be in charge of the investigation, which could be done in secret. The same Title IX coordinator would be the judge and jury and could find any teacher or student guilty of sexual harassment, ruining the teacher or student’s reputation for life!”

Currently, the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) policies permit the activities contained in the "Final Rule," earlier this spring a boy who identified as a girl won a state track title running for East Valley High School in Spokane.