Which States Use the 988 Suicide-Crisis Lines The Most?

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline has been around for over 20 years, but the emergency call system and texting began in 2022.

988 is the emergency text and notification system

The idea was similar to 911, but 988 is nationwide. A person experiencing a crisis, or battling with suicidal tendencies can call or text 988 and get immediate help.

Now, data is beginning to be compiled to see who's using it, and what regions of the country are making the most of it. This data is then utilized to help strengthen mental help efforts in those areas.

988 crisis line (SAMSHA) 988 crisis line (SAMSHA) loading...

According to a new study released by JAMA Network Open (and published by AXIOS) data shows Oregon ranks 9th. in 988 use, while WA state is 12th. The data measures the number of calls or texts per every 1,000 of that state's population.

Oregon had, for the year 2024, an average of 31.3 persons, while WA was at 29.4. Other western states such as CA 25.5, Nevada was at 32.2. Alaska was the highest at 45.3 persons for every 1,000 of population. Vermont, surprisingly, was second in the nation at 40.2

Get our free mobile app

The data shows heavier use in the West, less in the south, heavier in the Northeast, lower to moderate in the Midwest, and Montana was one of the lowest at 19.4 persons.

Alabama was the lowest, with a rate of 14.4.

Since its inception in 2022, 988 has received a total, nationwide, of 16.3 million calls and texts. The study also indicated many people are still not aware of the service, according to polling from the summer of 2024.