Which Let’s Go WA Initiative Is Bill Gates Opposing With $1 Million Donation?

According to the website Open Secrets, as of August 7th, 2024, the second-largest donor to the No on I-2117 effort is Microsoft Founder Bill Gates.

Gates and former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer have donated a total of $3.5 million

Initiative 2117 is one of the Let's Go WA Initiatives created and backed by Brian Heyward, and if it passes in November, it will essentially end the Climate Commitment Act. The CCA is the pollution tax slapped on virtually industries in WA, which has raised gas prices more than $.50 cents per gallon. It's also been responsible for massive increases in nearly every business and retail sector, any area that requires goods to be transported.

Businesses have had to pass the huge spike in fuel prices onto consumers. It's also hit the Ag industry hard, as promised exemptions for Ag producers and Ag transporters were reneged on by the Department of Ecology. Gov. Inslee and other officials claimed the CCA, which went into effect January 1st. 2023, would not raise gas prices, or if it did, it would be only by "pennies." The result was the opposite, as numerous business groups had warned they would.

Get our free mobile app

Now, according to Open Secrets, who track campaign financing. we find that Bill Gates has donated $1 million dollars to help oppose I-2117. Former Microsoft CEO and NBA San Diego Clippers owner Steve Balmer and his wife Connie have donated $2.5 million.

Get our free mobile app

It is also worth noting other significant donors to the No on I-2117 campaign include The Puyallup Indian Tribe, and outdoor supplier and outfitter REI. REI Cooperative made a $50,000 donation, REI Cooperative is the parent company of REI.

Gates is no stranger to controversial environmental policies, including a proposal to spray dust into the atmosphere to create a sun-dimming effect, lowering global temperatures.