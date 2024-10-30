Where Did Hundreds of Whitman County Ballots Go? Search Is On

Whitman County Courthouse, Colfax (google street view)

Garfield is a small town in Whitman County, about 25 miles northeast of Pullman, and it's now the subject of mystery missing ballots.

  The Whitman County Auditor trying to find where they went

Whitman County officials are retracing the chain of command to find out what happened to several hundred ballots that apparently were lost. Officials in Colfax, the county seat, are trying to locate them.

After the ballots were sent to Spokane by the Auditor, they were processed, then supposed to be mailed out and delivered. Like many WA counties, Whitman uses a third-party vendor who inserts the ballots into the envelopes and delivers then to the appropriate post office.

Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison says when she checked with the Spokane USPS office, it showed 99.6 percent of the ballots they had delivered were processed. However, hundreds of voters have not received them.

Through a process of elimination, officials were able to determine the majority of them were intended for rural customers in and around the town of Garfield, whose population is about 560.

