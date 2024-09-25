When Is Your Irrigation Delivery Shutting Down? Find Out Here

Courtesy of the Kennewick Irrigation District, here's a list of when the water deliveries are going to stop in our region for 2024.

Most Districts will shut down in early to Mid-October

For most irrigation Districts, it has to do with weather, demand, and the rules by which they have to abide by, whether they have junior or senior water rights.

For most of us, we simply want to know when we are not going to be able to water with irrigation for the rest of the year. A shutdown is when a District turns off the pumps, closes valves, and begins to drain their system, or allows the canals to drain. Usually it takes are few days to shut down an entire District.

Here's a list of when regional Districts will be shutting down water deliveries.

Kennewick Irrigation District Week of October 14th

Badger Mtn District October 15-18th

Columbia Irrigation District October 15th

South Columbia Irrigation Final water order day October 21st, ends Oct. 23rd

East Columbia Irrigation Final water order day Oct. 17th, final day Oct. 21st.

Franklin County Irrigation Third week of October

City of Pasco Irrigation Final day of operation 15th.

Benton Irrigation District October 13th

If you don't see your District on this list, contact whomever you pay your irrigation bill to and receive water from as to when they will be shutting down.

For most of us, these are pretty concise but ballpark figures, most likely on or around the shutoff day, you will turn on the faucet and nothing will come out.

Then, it will be time to blow out your automatic or underground sprinkler system (if you have one) to prevent pipes from freezing in winter, and then cracking in the spring.