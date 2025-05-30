Whatcom County Buzzing After Semi-Truck Load of Bees Crashes

Authorities are warning the public about potential swarms of bees that could be in the area about a mile northwest of Lynden WA, in Whatcom County.

Semi-truck full of bees crashes

Around 9 AM Friday (May 30), the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a crash of a semi-truck on Wedkamp Road, just northwest of this small town, and about 15 miles north of Bellingham.

No word from the WCSO on how the crash occurred, but images showed the semi-truck flatbed twisted and partially on its side. It spilled part or most of its load, which was thousands of pollinating bees.

Get our free mobile app

The WSCO said the crash was considered a rollover, bee and ag experts are on the scene with the WCSO and first-responders to deal with the issue. The load was covered in layers of heavy nets, but authorities say it's likely at least some of the bees will escape.

The bees were being transported to ag areas for plant and other vegetation pollination.

READ More: this cargo was very different than another deadly insect WA state was trying to eradicate.