What US States Are Gaining-Losing Residents? WA? OR?

As we head to the end of 2023, and get ready for 2024, which US states are seeing population growth, and which ones are people fleeing?

Economic, and political conditions dictate much of migration.

Despite numerous reports of WA state residents leaving during COVID, heading to Idaho and Montana, we don't show up on the list of biggest declines, or growth. WA trod water. Much was the same for Oregon.

According to StorageCafe.com, a company that helps people locate secure storage facilities for a wide variety of items, these are the states people fled the most:

After analyzing US Census data, and their own migration stats, they found "California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Maryland had significantly more outbound moves than inbound."

Affordability of housing and living expenses, being able to find employment, and even safety and security factors were big issues. The study said millennials were the largest group of those who migrated.

The top ten states who saw the most influx of people included (from StorageCafe):

Florida Texas North Carolina Arizona Georgia South Carolina Connecticut Tennessee Alabama Oklahoma

Other popular states included Utah, Alabama and North Dakota, especially among Gen-Z persons.