What is Unclaimed Property, and Does WA State Have Yours?
The WA State program doesn't deal with vehicles, real estate, or physical items, but cash.
WA State's unclaimed property program grows to $2.5 billion
Just what is unclaimed property? If, for example, a business loses contact with a customer for a long time, or years ago you had dealings with a company, and they owe you a refund and can't locate you, that's unclaimed property.
Other examples may include uncashed paychecks, safe deposit boxes, security deposits, and more. Most of the time, when, for example, money in a bank account has gone untouched for a year or more, and they cannot get a hold of the owner or customer, it becomes unclaimed.
It could be an overpayment on a bill, or a refund you never claimed from a product.
The WA State Department of Revenue is sitting on a revised total of $2.5 billion in unclaimed financial property, according to their latest report. When businesses, financial institutions etc. can't reach the rightful owner, the money goes to the Treasury for safekeeping.
2 years ago, the legislature created the Money Match program, which works to locate owners of property and notifies them about it without them having to do anything. Last year $142 million was returned to people through the unclaimed property program.
To find out about the program, or to search and see if you might have a long-lost stash, click here.