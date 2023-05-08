What IS Title 42, And How Will its Ending Affect US Borders?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to numerous reports, a major piece of border policy is due to end this week. What is it, and how will it affect the US and Pacific Northwest?

Title 42 is not a brand-new law

Title 42 was enacted as part of the pandemic response. It allows the U.S. to turn away people at our borders due to health-related crises, especially if the disease is communicable.

Title 42 has its origins back to 1944, it's part of the Public Health Act of 1944 during World War II. 2020 was the first time since its creation in 1944 that Title 42 was actually used.

For the past 3 years, it has allowed the Border Patrol to turn away hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, it also has affected numerous persons reportedly seeking asylum. While the border traffic has skyrocketed since 2022, Title 42 allowed Border Patrol agents more leeway in denying and apprehending illegals.

Due to the end of the public health emergency by the Federal government, Title 42 is going away, presumably this week. Numerous reports indicate it will create a massive increase in the already growing numbers of illegals that are streaming over the US southern border.

Texas and other states have already implemented, or are preparing to launch, new programs designed to try to stem some of the tide. Texas began what's called Operation Lone Star in 2021, and now that Title 42 appears to be ending, efforts began last December to ramp up and expand the program.

When Title 42 ends, and it appears it will barring some stop-gap legislation or emergency orders, US Customs and Border Patrol will face a vastly increased flow of traffic.

