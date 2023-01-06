What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?

It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement.

Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times

Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com, shows surveillance videos began to tip off officials as to who a potential suspect was in the stabbing of four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13th.

The videos showed the 2015 white car, later found to be driven by 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the suspect, drove past the home where the students were found murdered at least 3 times before the murder, then again shortly afterwards.

Authorities who study traffic patterns and movements related to criminal activity noticed it was highly unusual, no vehicle made that many passes through the area, and it was very quiet.

According to MyNorthwest and the AP:

"...police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene."

In between the initial camera footage were hours and hours of searching, tracking, looking over cellphone records, movements, and more.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death inside the off-campus home they were living in.

Kohberger was located and arrested in PA, and has since been extradited back to Idaho. According to the AP and MyNorthwest, no specific reason for the killings has yet been divulged by the suspect.