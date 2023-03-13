What Are The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in America? Find Out!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Richland Police this week served up the list of the most stolen vehicles in America.

Due to 2021 WA laws banning pursuits of stolen vehicles, the needs for security even more important

As part of what Governor Inslee desired as a police 'reform' package, some of the 2021 law enforcement laws that passed the legislature prohibit officers from pursuing people in stolen vehicles.

If your rig is stolen, don't expect Law Enforcement to light 'em up and chase the suspect---they can't. Nothing was done to change that in the legislature this spring, so the owners of these vehicles need to take extra precautions.

According to information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NIBC) by way of RPD, these are the most stolen rigs in the US:

"1.) Ford F-series pickup (F150, F250)

2.) Honda Civic

3.) Honda Accord

4.) Chevrolet Silverado (1500, 2500)

5.) Honda CR-V

6.) Toyota Camry

7.) Subaru Legacy

8.) Dodge Ram

9.) Toyota Corolla

10.) Ford Ranger pickup"

RPD also included this information, which we have reported on in the past as well:

"2010-2021 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were targeted by thieves thanks to a social media challenge that highlighted deficiencies in their manufacture that made them relatively easy to steal. Both manufacturers have taken steps to correct the issues with their customers."