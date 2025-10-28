Richland Police-What 2-Wheelers Are Street-Legal, and What’s NOT

With the ongoing issues with mini-bikes in the Tri-Cities being ridden on public streets, Richland Police have issued, along with other LE, the law.

RCW lays out what's legal and what's not

In 2025, we've seen a rash of infractions, incidents, and even crashes involving people riding those little mini-bikes all over the region.

Richland Police this week laid out information from the Revised Code of Washington, or RCW. RCW 46.04.330 is the section of law that lays out what's legal and what's not, according to RPD.

A motorcycle is any motor vehicle, with two or up to 3 wheels, that has a seat, saddle, and handlebars for steering. Any and all such vehicles, whether they're over 50CC in motorsize or under, must adhere to the following rules: (via RPD):

Mini-bikes generally do NOT fit this criteria, and Police say anyone seen riding one without meeting the previously listed rules are subject to citations, and possibly having their bike impounded.

Most of us have seen these riders without lights, reflectors, no license plates, or other safety equipment, ripping up and down streets. These ones are not street legal, so now you know.