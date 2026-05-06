It's not because of interaction, or getting 'page click throughs' to their website, or generating activity for that matter.

Western WA Port District has Dumped their Facebook and Instagram

The Port of Port Townsend WA is really no different than the Port of Pasco, or Kennewick, or the Port of Benton in the roles it performs. Port Districts are municipal corporations, tasked with spurring economic development, job creation and boosting trade of an area's goods and services. It's located 2 hours northwest of Seattle, not that far from Whidbey Island.

They're also in charge of a lot of the infrastructure related to products and goods going in and out. Our Port Districts help oversee barge traffic on the Columbia and Snake.

The Port of Port Townsend has Abandoned Social Media

According to a release from the Port, as of April 30th, they have stopped posting to or utilizing their Facebook and Instagram Pages. They show 2,100 followers on Facebook and 117 on Instagram. But it's the message they released that's grabbing attention.

The Port regards social media as "host-destroying parasites." That was from Executive Director Eron Berg.

Did the Port Have some Bad Run-Ins with Social Media Users?

The Port did not disclose if any negative interactions or other related issues from social media led to this decision, but part of Berg's statement is as follows:

“Study after study is reporting damage to people from social media use, In my own personal experience serving in local government for the last 30 years, I have seen a dramatic increase in disconnection and negativity. I believe this is directly linked to the increase in social media use.”

The Port is Going Retro with Information and Communications

He went on to say, along with the host destroying parasite quote, that from now on the Port will be encouraging people, businesses andother related parties to monitor local newspapers, a radio station, the Port website, and other 'traditional' forms of communication.

Port officials say it's part of an effort to return to more personal, people-to-people interactions and business deals. How well it works down the line remains to be seen.

The Port of Townsend has the largest public boatyard in the Pacific Northwest, employs 34 people and generates or handles at least $6.2 million in business annually.

How Could this Social Media 'Blackout' Backfire?

The stumbling block here could be, however, if they wish to get information out to the public, it will be much harder now. Multiple entities in our region, from Police, to Parks Departments, from Irrigation Districts to Election Officials, heavily utilize social media to inform the public about important information.