A couple of weeks ago, we reported on the escape of a man considered "dangerous" from the Western State Hospital Facility in Lakewood, WA.

Now the Man Has Been Located and Arrested

45-year-old Joshua Dylan Rice had climbed out of his window around 8 PM on March 31st. according to authorities. He was seen on a video camera climbing a fence, but mysteriously, not reported missing by staff until 12 hours later. Officials now say they have implemented additional security protocols to prevent similar events from occuring.

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He had a dangerous violent past, he was awaiting court hearings in Clark County (Vancouver area) over an assault related to a carjacking. He was arrested in 2024 following the assault in a Vancouver parking lot, and when the victim pulled out a knife, Rice grabbed it and cut both the victim's hands.

He failed to show up in court in September of 2025, forcing the declaration of a mistrial in part because he was confined to the hospital for mental issues. He was considered dangerous.

Rice Located in SeaTac, 35 miles Away

Lakewood Police were notified by SeaTac Officers about a disturbance tresspassing and theft call on April 12th, the suspect matched the description of the fugitive. He was arrested without incident. He'd managed to make his way from Lakewood to SeaTac, which has a number of rough areas in town.

He's now back at Western, awaiting further Clark County Court proceedings. It is believed additional charges will be added to his already lenghty criminal history.