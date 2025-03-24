Western Hockey League Adds 2 New Teams Over Next 2 Seasons

Major changes have been coming to what's known as Major Junior hockey, the Canadian Hockey League.

Pentiction will join the BC Division starting this fall

The BCHL, or British Columbia Hockey League, plays at the Junior A level, one step below the WHL. However, dozens of BCHL players are drafted and play in the WHL. Now the Penticton Vees will be joining the CHL Western Conference this fall.

The Vees, who have won several BCHL championships over the last few years, are considered "WHL ready," player and arena-wise. They already have a 5,000-seat venue, the South Okanogan Events Center, where they've played since 2008. It's bigger and newer than some of the Eastern or Central Division teams' buildings.

The Vees will migrate over as is, and will begin league play in 2025-2026. They will join the British Columbia Division, which already has Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, Victoria, and Vancouver. This will give the Western Conference 12 teams, as the Winnipeg Ice became the Wenatchee Wild 2 years ago.

The US Division will remain at six, with the Tri-City Americans, Wenatchee, Portland, Spokane, Seattle and Everett.

The other big news is Chilliwack is being granted another franchise, and will begin play in the 2026-2027 season. They had a franchise there, the Bruins, from 2006 to 2010, then were sold and became the Victoria Royals.

Part of the reason for the Vees coming to the WHL are changes in the NCAA hockey limitations. They recently voted to allow CHL players to be eligible. It used to be if a player opted to play in the CHL (WHL) they could not go to a US school, now that's changed.

The change appears to have created a shift in the BCHL, moving up to the WHL will increase their status and attract players who might be considering a US NCAA school.