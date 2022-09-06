West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]

West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident.

Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.

When the female victim answered, the teen threw what WRPD said was an "unknown" liquid in the woman's face, then they ran.

Police said there were "additional people" with them, and others could be seen walking in the street. No reasons were given by WRPD for what led to the incident, but they are seeking more leads. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.