West Richland Welcomes Interim Police Chief

West Richland has announced a long-time law enforcement veteran will oversee their Police Department for a while.

Interim Chief will serve til replacement found

Wenatchee PD Chief Steve Crown will lead the department while outgoing Chief Grego is on leave. He's leaving the Department later this summer, via retirement.

Chief Crown began with Wenatchee 33 years ago, filling a variety of roles, then spent time as a supervisor at the WA State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, beginning in 2002. IN 2013 he was named Chief of Police for the DFW.

In 2016 he returned to Wenatchee as Chief in 2016. The City released a statement that read in part:

“We are excited to have Chief Crown lead our police department during this transition,” said Mayor Brent Gerry. “His experience and dedication to public safety will provide stability and strong leadership while we conduct our search for a permanent Chief of Police.”

West Richland Officials have not said how long they think the search will take to find a new permanent Chief for the Department.