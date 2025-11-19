West Richland Cops Seeking Electric Scooter Thieves

The thefts occurred on November 12th, now West Richland Police are seeking tips to help ID the suspects.

Two suspects cut security chains, steal electric scooters.

WRPD did not specify the location, but it appears it was from a bike rack in front of a store, or other public area.

The suspect used bolt cutters to remove security chains, then rode off on the scooters.

The two were wearing distinctive clothing, and anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333 and reference case 25-10980.

Any information can be reported anonymously.