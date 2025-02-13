West Richland Police Chief Names Retirement Date

The City of West Richland announced on Wednesday February 12th the final day for Police Chief Thomas Grego will be June 1st.

Chief leaves Department after 24 years of service, 2 as chief

The City released a statement detailing some of the changes and positives he brought to the Department, including a drop in crime rates. Serious crimes dropped 30 percent (assaults, rapes etc) from 2023-24, and Class B or lower crimes went down 15 percent.

He also instituted the use of Flock body cameras, and created two commander positions, plus a number of other policies.

The Department, however, saw it's share of controversy. In 2016 a complaint was filed on behalf of the Officer's Union against the city, leading to the resignation of then Chief Brian McElroy.

Grego took over as Chief in 2022 and weathered two charges against the City by the West Richland Police Officer's Association, but was exonerated. Earlier in January after the latest information was released, Grego announced his pending retirement.