West Richland Police Chief Cleared Following Misconduct Investigation

The City of West Richland released a statement Wednesday afternoon, indicating Police Chief Thomas Grego has been cleared.

The Investigation began after a Police Union complaint filed

In February of 2024, the West Richland Police Officer's Association filed a complaint with the city. According to the Wednesday release:

"Police Chief Thomas Grego has been fully exonerated of all allegations of misconduct, following a thorough and independent investigation conducted by attorney Kjersten Turpen, a respected workplace investigations specialist with Ogletree Deakins law firm. The investigation, which was commissioned by Mayor Brent Gerry, concluded that the allegations of retaliatory and/or bullying behavior toward officers were completely unsubstantiated."

Mayor Brent Garry said this in the statement:

"We take any claims brought to our attention seriously and are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability," said Mayor Brent Gerry. "The findings affirm our commitment to operating with integrity and in alignment with our values."

This is the second time such an investigation has been conducted with the WRPD. In December of 2023, the City enlisted the services of Janice Corbin with Sound Employment Solutions. She spent 22 years with Seattle PD, and 14 years as the Assistant Chief with numerous HR responsibilities. Her two-month investigation also exonerated Chief Grego, according to the City.

The news release also pointed out Ms. Corbin was also utilized for a similar investigation with the City in 2016, which eventually resulted in the retirement of former Chief Brian McElroy.

The City also announced the pending retirement of Chief Grego:

"Chief Grego has announced that he plans to retire later this year. As the City of West Richland prepares for this transition, the search for Chief Grego's successor is already underway. The City is committed to a thorough and transparent selection process to ensure the right candidate is chosen to continue advancing the goals of the West Richland Police Department."