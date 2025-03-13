West Richland Forced to Close Heights Park Restrooms Again-Vandalism

A favorite park of West Richland residents is closing again due to vandalism.

The park recently re-opened after previously being damaged

The Heights at Red Mountain Park, between Keene Road and Van Giesen, had been affected by close restrooms, they'd were vandalized last fall and closed since October of 2024.

After repairs, the bathrooms opened March 3rd, only to be vandalized and damaged again March 9th. City of West Richland officials said the incident occurred sometime between the hours of 7 PM and 9 AM that Saturday into Sunday.

Heights Park (City of West Richland) Heights Park (City of West Richland) loading...

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The park is one of the newer ones in the area.