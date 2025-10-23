West Richland Police Release Information About 100 MPH Rollover Crash

West Richland Police have now released details about and early Sunday morning crash.

The driver tried to elude Officers before crashing

Around 1 AM, a WRPD Officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Van Giesen at a high rate of speed. But instead of stopping, the driver did a U-turn and sped back the other way, headed west.

The suspect reached speeds between 90 and 100 MPH, then in the 4900 block, failed to negotiate a turn, left the road, hitting a utility pole. The car rolled, ejecting two of the passengers. Several other persons remained in the car, all of them were taken to area hospitals and treated for various injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The condition of the persons is not known. The driver was jailed and is facing multiple vehicular-related charges. The investigation continues.