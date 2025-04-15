Wendy’s Trolls Katy Perry Space Shot: “Can We Send her Back”

In case you've been living in a cave, Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin rocket New Shepard 13 went into the fringes of outer space with an all-female crew, and returned Monday.

Now, Wendy's had some fun with it.

Fast-food chain Wendy's trolls Katy Perry on X (twitter)

The six-woman crew included entertainer Katy Perry, Gayle King, Bezos' fiance' Lauren Sanchez, and included astronaut and researcher Amanda Ngyuen, NASA rocket scientist Aiesha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

They blasted off early Monday, reached the fringes of the earth's atmosphere, and according to calculations, spent 11 minutes actually in space before returning to Earth.

Then the fun began. Wendy's corporate X account (formerly Twitter) responded to several tweets or messages about Perry returning to earth, and commented as follows:

"can we send her back"

Wendy's Trolls Perry --Wendy's X Account Wendy's Trolls Perry --Wendy's X Account loading...

Within hours the message was seen by over 1.1 million people on X. They then posted pictures of her kissing the ground after returning with a caption that read "I kissed the ground--and I liked it," mocking her from her 2008 breakthrough hit "I Kissed a Girl."

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker