Well-Known Crypto Kiosks Going Away in Washington State

Not all of them, but a company whose partnership has 412 locations in 131 WA cities, including 17 in the Tri-Cities, will see their crypto currency ATM's go away.

WA State Reaches Settlement with CoinMe

CoinMe, according to the WA State Department of Financial Insitutions, is a Seattle-based firm that deals in crypto currency and money "transmitting." They have had, for a number of years, a partnership with national firm Coinstar for converting customers coins into crypto if they wish.

You've probably seen the crypto machines in many grocery stores, either the Coinstar machine does it or there's a crypto currency ATM next to it.

Now. CoinMe Will Be Closing those Kiosks

Accoding to the DFI:

"The multi-state examination identified that Coinme failed to comply with state net worth requirements, had poor accounting practices, and had a deficient Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) program for its crypto kiosks."

These and other security issues were brought forth last December, in 2025, and apparently CoinMe was given time to address them. And apparently, they did not do enough to satisfy DFI.

Now, Coinstar Will Remain, but CoinMe Will Go

According to the WA DFI Consent Order: CoinMe will do the following:

"S hut down its crypto kiosks by the end of the year;

Replace operational managers responsible for compliance requirements;

Complete an independent compliance review of its BSA/AML program;

Fix all issues identified by the independent compliance review; and

Pay $2.5 million in administrative penalty fees and costs. "

Accoding to national cryptocurrency figures, between 1.8 and 2.2 million WA residents have or continue to deal in some form of the alternative money. That ranks us #8 in the US.