Weird!-Stolen Vehicle Cabs Dumped on Rural Benton County Road

The cabs will be reunited with their owner, but Benton County Deputies are wondering who dumped them there in the first place.

Someone stole, then dumped stripped vehicle cabs

The Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a location near Albright and South Finley Road on Wednesday after Benton County Road crews working in the area reported two stripped-out vehicle cabs sitting in the road.

Stolen cab dumped in road (BCSO) Stolen cab dumped in road (BCSO) loading...

The rural location is about 2 miles south of Finley, and not far from the river. Deputies were able to identify the owner (probably using the VIN numbers on the dash) and notified them.

The owner was notified, and Deputies learned they were taken from a farm property near Walla Walla.

The cabs are on their way home, but investigators are wondering who took them, and why. It is possible the suspect(s) were trying to recycle them, or use them for spare parts, but then decided to just dump them on the rural county road.