Many of these are not 'new,' but this coming week will be again in effect...and there's alot of them.

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Enacts New Restrictions

The Washington State Department of Fish and Widlife (WDFW) oversees about a million acres in WA, and manages at least 500 camping and water access sites. For Summer 2026, new fire and burn restrictions are coming, due to dry conditions.

For Many Campers, These are Not New. According to WDFW the limitations include:

"Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed. From Aug. 16 through Sept 15, restrictions prohibit discharging firearms for target shooting on all WDFW-managed lands (including the previously mentioned target-shooting ranges) in Eastern Washington, unless otherwise posted.

restrictions prohibit discharging firearms for target shooting on all WDFW-managed lands (including the previously mentioned target-shooting ranges) in Eastern Washington, unless otherwise posted. Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window. Welding and operating chainsaws , including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame. Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways. "

For more details on what locations are managed by the WDFW, click here. There's probably a lot of them that you use for camping.