Wayward Missing Whitman County Man Spotted in Montana

The search for a missing Whitman County man has taken another turn, this to Montana. The Silver Alert continues.

The man left home near Thornton, east of Pullman

A few days ago 78-year-old Robert Faultersack left his home and said he was headed to church in Rosalia, about 9 miles north of Thornton but never arrived. He lives in Thornton, 15 miles east of Pullman.

After being spotted in Colfax at a bank, then Moscow Idaho, than at the Safeway in Moscow, a license plate reader grabbed a hit off his aqua 2015 Prius on US 95 just south of Couer D' Alene Idaho. Whitman County Sheriff's Office officials say he suffers from dementia and memory loss, and has diabetes.

Now the latest update

The WCSO says late Wednesday, his vehicle was definitely spotted in Belgrade, Montana, which is about 430 miles from his home which is east of Pullman. Earlier, family and Officials had said he'd told a clerk at the Moscow Safeway he was going to visit relatives, but investigators said his closest relatives are in Pasco, WA.

It is not known why he's in Montana, but authorities have alerted Montana State Police, and local and county Officers in the region to try to locate him, and bring him home.