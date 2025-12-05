The video, shot from a Yakima County Sheriff's Drone, shows water rescue Officers pulling a stranded man from a large pond south of Yakima. (click here to see the video, cannot be embedded due to certain rights).

(Image from video from YCSO Facebook--drone still image)

YCSO water rescue drone still image Facebook YCSO water rescue drone still image Facebook loading...

A few days ago, we told you about Yakima County Sheriff's Water Emergency Responders who were called to one of a pair of large ponds near Donald, a small unincorporated area 12 miles south of Yakima, along I-82.

Get our free mobile app

November 25th, a driver on I-82 called 911 to report seeing a man trying to climb on board a capsized canoe. The rescuers arrived, and due to the weather an icy water, decided they didn't have time to launch their watercraft before the man might weaken and slip under the water.

Tying several ropes together, three workers swam out to the man and were able to rescue him, and pull him and his canoe to shore.

The YCSO said the 25-year-old man was fishing when he shifted in his canoe and it capsized. He was treated at ambulance onsite, and was OK.