CBP Warns of Fake Holiday Gifts This Season, Be Careful Online

In the pursuit of the 'perfect' holiday gift, be careful. If you see that NFL jersey that's $50 or $75 cheaper than most sites, or 'expensive' jewelry for half or less, if could be fake.

US Customs warns of fake and fraud this holiday season.

US Customs Officials say during this busiest shopping season, don't be one of the millions of Americans who get duped by more than $7 billion worth of fake goods that flood the country.

Many overseas shopping sites, and even some domestically with overseas ties, bring in fake and counterfeit goods that have not cleared US customs. Not only are they violations of legitimate businesses, the products are lower quality and when they break or have defects upon arrival, customers have little or no recourse.

US Customs says:

"In fiscal year 2025, CBP seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items with a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price value of over $7.3 billion, had these items been genuine. Counterfeit clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and medications were among the top seized items."

Some consumers have even ordered items from 'dubious' websites, only to find their gifts were part of those illegal seizures, and their presents never 'show up.'

Customs officials pass along this list of dos and donts this season:

"Trust your instincts. If a deal seems too good to be true, the item is probably fake. Shop from reputable online sources.

If a deal seems too good to be true, the item is probably fake. Shop from reputable online sources. Research the product. Look at product photos, reviews, and seller information.

Look at product photos, reviews, and seller information. Avoid suspicious websites. Avoid online sources containing typos or that lack a refund policy or contact method.

Avoid online sources containing typos or that lack a refund policy or contact method. Prioritize secure payments and protect your data. Look for eCommerce websites that begin with https:// (the “s” stands for secure payment). Keep your electronic devices updated with cybersecurity protections.

Look for eCommerce websites that begin with https:// (the “s” stands for secure payment). Keep your electronic devices updated with cybersecurity protections. Inspect the packaging and product upon arrival. Look for missing safety seals, unusual packaging, typos, or broken items."

Also, Officials say it's good that virtually all reputable financial institutions (banks and credit unions) will flag customers when their purchase is ready to be paid if the recipient is overseas. We've seen that happen, when we ordered a few items from a company based outside the US, the fraud department called us to confirm that we had indeed made the purchase, and we were able to say yes we did---even if the company is legit, many banks do this.

Be careful online this season!