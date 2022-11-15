Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade

Waste Management Waste Management loading...

Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick.

Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick

According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and Tri-Cities will be boosted by investments.

The $15 million is part of a $56 million project at three sites around Washington state, including Spokane. According to WM:

"The WM SMaRT Center processes recyclables collected from communities and businesses in Eastern and Central Washington and North Idaho. Upgrades totaling $15 million are planned to commence in 2023 and are expected to be complete by early 2024."

A wide list of materials is shipped from the Kennewick transfer station to Spokane, from aluminum and tin, paper of virtually all kinds, telephone books, cardboard, tin, and much more.

The exact increase in recycling capacity was not given, but it's expected to be considerable.