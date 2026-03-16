Could Tiny, Or Kit Homes Make A ‘Comeback’ in WA State?

For a number of years, largely due to regulations, taxes, costs and other state-imposed handcuffs on homebuilders, WA state has seen its shortage of single-family dwelllings explode.

Now A Newly-Passed Bill Could Provide Some Relief

Actually, it's a bit of a surprise this bill passed and was signed by the Governor, as for the last few years, the Democrat majority in the legislature has done everything in their power to limit the expansion and development of single-family homes. They prefer multi-family housing, apartments etc.

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Now, Senate Bill 5552 could result in more leeway for the construction of what's called "kit' homes, some refer to them as tiny homes (like the ones on TV). Although there are building codes and regulations, this bill requires the Building Code Council to revise and streamline them, making this construction easier.

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The bill's sponsor, GOP Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview, has sought to get it passed over the last four years.

There are Growing Numbers of KIT Home Manufacturers

Kit or Tiny Homes can vary in size from 2-300 feet to as much as 800-1000 square feet. Wilson's bill addressed those up to 800 square feet. Growing numbers of builders make literal kits that can be constructed much like a gingerbread home, and many of them cost as little as $10K.

According to Senator Wilson's Office:

"The idea behind Wilson’s bill is that standardized kit designs need only be approved once, and that can be done at the state level. That would avoid the need for individual design reviews as done on custom stickbuilt homes."

Of course you would have to meet plumbing and electrical standards, but this bill also allows for potential ADU's or Additional Dwelling Units, on already established property.

The Building Codes Council must have the revised regulations ready for presentation by end of March, 2027.