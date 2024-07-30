Warrant Issued for Dangerous Sunnyside Suspect in Oregon Crimes

The man accused of a fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2021 as well as a crime spree in Oregon now faces another arrest warrant.

Aurelio Escobar, 29, of Sunnyside, Washington facing Oregon charges.

According to KEZI-TV:

"Escobar is charged in Douglas County with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and first-degree theft. The carjacking occurred on August 11, 2021."

The incidents began when Escobar showed up at a lake near Yakima driving a bloodstained car reportedly belonging to his girlfriend. Escobar confronted a man and his daughter who were fishing. He shot the man (the victim survived) and stole their car.

He then headed to Oregon, where the aforementioned crimes occurred. According to KEZI:

"Escobar allegedly drove the stolen car from that lake to two other cities in Washington before arriving in Portland where he allegedly carjacked another vehicle before driving to Douglas County where he allegedly carjacked yet another vehicle. Escobar currently has an active warrant for his arrest in Multnomah County that was issued in 2022, court documents said."

He was eventually linked to the missing girlfriend, whose body was later found near Wapato.

There are conflicting reports as to his custody status, following his altercation with Police near Medford, he was shot several times by Police. He was arrested and hospitalized, according to news reports.

However, KEZI reports Escobar is not listed as being in custody in Jackson County OR. He is facing 10 crimes in Jacikson County, OR. According to KEZI:

"Court records show that Escobar is charged with 10 crimes in Jackson County that include three counts of attempted murder and his trial there is scheduled to begin in August. The Jackson County jail log does not show him in their custody."

Douglas County officials did not release a status of his location or condition when they issued the arrest warrant.