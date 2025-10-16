Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Othello Child Molester

The Adams County Sheriff's Office released information Wednesday (Oct. 15th) about an alleged child molester.

Authorities arrested a 54-year-old Warden Man

The ACSO said they took a report on October 9th. concerning a juvenile who reported the suspect sexually molested and raped her repeatedly when they were 5 years old. The man was her babysitter's husband.

After an investigation, ASCO Detectives arrested the man, identified as 54-year-old Jose Ignacio Rizo-Torres, at his home in Warden. He was taken into custody without incident.

The ACSO has not released more information at this time except that Torres was booked into the Jail in Ritzville on Suspicion of Rape of Child in the 1st. Degree.

More updates are expected soon.