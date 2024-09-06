Wapato Murder Suspect Sought by Authorities

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads and tips to locate a murder suspect.

Woman found shot Friday morning, later dies

Early Friday morning (Deputies did not say exactly what time) Deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Mellis Road, near Wapato, for a Domestic Violence incident, and shots were fired.

Authorities did not release any information if others were present, but when they arrived, they found a woman had been shot. Despite lifesaving measures by Deputies and EMS, she died at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Gianni Philip Alaimo from Yakima. He was last seen leaving the scene in a white 2018 Cadillac XTS, but his location is not known. The YCSO says the woman was his girlfriend. Her ID is being withheld pending the autopsy and notification of family.

This is not his actual vehicle, but he is driving the same make and model (YCSO)

Anyone who may have information can anonymously report it to Yakima County investigators by emailing Detective Bazan at Gilbert.Bazan@co.yakima.wa.us or provide CrimeStoppers tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.