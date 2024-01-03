Wapato Burglary-Home Invasion Suspect Caught After Standoff

A suspect is now in the Yakima County jail after leading police and deputies on a short pursuit and a standoff.

The suspect was linked to a pair of home breaking

Tuesday night, Wapato Police were responding to a report of a residential break-in on Mellis Road in Wapato, when they were notified about another burglary that turned into a home invasion.

Police were searching the area for the first break-in suspect, when the learned a suspect (whose name was not released) had charged into a home in the 2800 block of the Yakima Valley Highway. The homeowner and a small child were home at the time.

The adult and child were able to escape the home to the backyard, where the adult called Police. The man then barricaded himself inside.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's office, after a short standoff, the suspect gave himself up, he's facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest and threats to do harm to another person(s).