Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest

Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos

Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest

Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.

Earlier this week, KPD responded to the 3300 block of West 9th, and located Guzman in a stolen vehicle. She has several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and she was spotted in a parking lot driving a silver Nissan Rogue.

However, in her desperate effort to evade police, she sped across the icy lot at a high rate of speed and in the process, rammed into one of several Kennewick Police patrol cars at the scene.

Officer saw her coming and was able to exit his car

The officer in the vehicle she struck was able to get out just before she hit his cruiser, he was not hurt. But now she is facing, besides her 4 previous warrants, charges of Assault 2nd degree, Hit and Run, Obstructing, and Resisting Arrest.

The KPD CAT (criminal apprehension team) is searching for her, officials say she is easy to spot in part because of her distinctive tattoos. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.