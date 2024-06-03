Wanted Suspect Nabbed After Driving “Too Slow” near W. Richland
Usually, we hear about suspects driving too fast or trying to elude Police, this time it was different.
West Richland Officer spots wanted suspect
Saturday morning, a West Richland Officer was heading back to patrol that area following another case with a DUI, when he noticed a motorist driving significantly under the speed limit. The car was also weaving and nearly went off the road.
After stopping the car, the Officer identified and arrested a Department of Corrections wanted suspect, identified as Jorge Mendoza-Mendoza.
Previously, he was the subject of a Tri-City area most wanted bulletin. Mendoza was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and a Felony outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.
