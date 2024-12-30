Wanted Kennewick ‘Whizzer’ Busted with Brass Knuckles, Warrants

Brass knuckles are not an item law enforcement officers find on suspects very often these days.

Wanted suspect spotted relieving himself in front of a Kennewick business

Late Sunday night, around 11:52 PM Kennewick Police spotted a man whom a witness said was urinating in front of a closed business in the 100 block of Vista Way.

After contacting the person, the man gave the Police a false name before taking off running. He was quickly located, surrounded, and arrested.

The suspect, identified as Schyler Bowne, had two sets of brass knuckles in his pockets and multiple outstanding warrants. He's now in the Benton County jail on multiple charges including Possession of a Dangerous weapon.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Brass knuckles are now highly illegal, it's a gross misdemeanor to manufacture, market, sell, or possess them in WA due to the injury they can cause to a person.