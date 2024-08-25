Wanted, Intoxicated Suspects Captured After Chase Near Finley

Suspects vehicle being towed BCSO) Suspects vehicle being towed BCSO) loading...

Two suspects are in the Benton County Jail after being chased and caught Sunday afternoon.

Suspect driver tried to speed away

Benton County Deputies were called to an area near 7th Ave. and Havana St. in Finley about a suspicious vehicle in a field. The location was less than a mile west of Two Rivers Park.

When approached by Deputies, the driver appeared to be under the influence of what Deputies said was an unknown substance. Both occupants had provided their names and information and came back to Officers as having suspended licenses and outstanding warrants.

Get our free mobile app

However, both subjects jumped in the car and sped off, then after a short distance, a abandoned the car near 549 PR and Piert Rd. further south. Witnesses reported seeing the two running through nearby orchards. After a short foot chase, both were apprehended by Deputies.

Now the driver is facing DUI in addition to their outstanding charges.