Fence-Hurdling Wanted Suspect Captured by Kennewick Police Before Finish Line

DOC suspect arrested KPD Facebook)

You would think a wanted suspect who is fleeing Police might consider not jumping fences through yards to escape.

  Kennewick suspect captured early Monday morning

Around 6:44 AM Kennewick Officers spotted a man known to be wanted for Department of Corrections (DOC) warrants, and he was located near West 4th. Ave and South Quincy Street.

The suspect, identified as  Ernesto Chaires (age not given), also saw the Officers, and fled on foot.  He hurdled a number of backyard fences in his attempts to flee, but it failed in the end.

He was located near West 5th Place and South Rainier Street, not long after clearing another fence. He was captured without injury or incident, and is now in the Benton County Jail.  He is circled in red in this KPD photo from the incident.

Another consideration for fleeing suspects,  KPD and other agencies now have plenty of drones they can track them with, running through backyards is not a great way to escape anymore.

