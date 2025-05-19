Want to Zip Line Under Spokane’s Monroe St. Bridge? It’s Coming

Apparently it's been in the works for years, now a Northwest company says they hope to be operational by later this year. The line would begin in this area, the Monroe St. bridge is in the backround.

Wanna zip line under the Monroe St. bridge?

A Liberty Lake-based company called Mica Moon Zip Tours says permitting is being completed, and they hope the 1,300-foot line will be operational later this year. Liberty Lake is just outside of Spokane.

Since 2017, the City has had an idea for a downtown area zip line, and now it appears to be happening. Officials believe it would become a high-demand attraction, and add to the downtown activities in Spokane.

According to the Spokane Journal of Business:

"The 1,300-foot dual-cable zip line will start at A Place of Truths Plaza, which is located at 901 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., just north of the Spokane Public Library and overlooking the Spokane River.

The zip line will go through the southernmost archway of the Monroe Street Bridge and continue along the river until it lands in Redband Park, at 216 N. Cedar, in Peaceful Valley."

Riders will be taken back to the starting area on what the company calls street-legal golf carts. The double cable line will go under the bridge, which in and of itself would be an adventure. This view is looking east from the bridge, zippers would be coming toward you--under the bridge.

Monroe St. bridge (google street view)

The company says the price for the zip trip will be $30, if you just want the golf cart tour, it's $10. And, officials say it will be completed without the need for public funding. The ride would end in this park.

End of zip line area (google street view)