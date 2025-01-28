Want a Safer Neighborhood in Richland? City Wants to Hear From You

Richland is aiming to make neighborhoods safer when it comes to traffic, and a new program is being launched.

The new Neighborhood Traffic Safety (NTS) Program will be starting soon.

The City says petitions are being taken until February 28th for residents who want more safety patrols and traffic emphasis where they live.

According to the City:

"Requests for a street or neighborhood review can be submitted year-round, but those received before February 28 of each year will be evaluated and scored for further review and possible implementation that same year."

One of the criteria for a neighborhood is to accept the installation of the City calls traffic calming devices. Each petition contains room for at least ten residents and their information and signatures.

A traffic calming device includes speedbumps, chicanes, raised bumps in strips across the road, narrowed roadways, and raised sidewalks at crossings. These are all devices designed to slow down traffic.

Richland will be taking these petitions until February 28th.