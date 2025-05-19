Wandering Child Leads to Discovery of Passed Out Parent in Home

A 30-year-old Benton City man is facing reckless endangerment and drug charges after the discovery of a small wandering child Monday.

Welfare check leads to arrest

Monday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 900 block of South 9th. St. in Benton City about a child welfare check.

The reporting party said they saw a small child wandering by the roadway. That person talked to the child, and went to a home the child was pointing to as to where they lived.

When the person went inside with the child, they found the man passed out in a recliner, with another small child resting on them.

When Deputies arrived and investigated they were able to wake up the man, and the child also awakened. Officers were able to discern the man was under the influence of some sort of narcotic, believed to be meth.

Medics checked the children for exposure, but they were medically cleared. The man was detained and then charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment with a Controlled Substance. The children's mother, who doesn't live with the suspect, was contacted in Richland and took custody of them.

