Dog Food Thieves Lead Kennewick Cops on Wild Foot Chase into Traffic

Two Walmart theft suspects are in the Benton County Jail following a theft at Walmart on Sunday.

The two fled into traffic on Highway 395

Sunday afternoon, Police were called to the Kennewick Walmart in the 2700 block of Quillan St. about a theft.

Two suspects were seen attempting to conceal some items and hold onto others, including dog food, and head for the exit. A Loss Prevention Officer attempted to detain them, but one of them struggled and resisted, and they fled the store with the dog food bag.

As they fled north, they saw a KPD Patrol car with its hazard lights on, but they refused to stop when told by the Officer.

One of the suspects, identified as 35 year old Jose Venegas, was captured by other Officers at the corner of 27th. and Highway 395. The other, 37 year old Lacey Miner, was captured in the middle of Highway 395, just north of 27th Ave.

Venegas is facing multiple charges including an outstanding felony warrant, Miner for Theft, Obstruction, and Disorderly Conduct.