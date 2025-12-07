Boise Cascade opened the Wallula Paper Mill in 1958, the number of workers there were reported to be 600. Now, it will be down to one mill, or paper machine.

Wallula Plant to shut down another paper mill

Boise Cascade sold the plant to the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) in 2013, and at various times the employment went up and down. It had 3 paper machines, #1 was shut down seven years ago, then the company just announced they will be closing machine 2 in early 2026.

According to sources, about 200 workers will be laid off, although the exact number of remaining workers is not yet known.

The plant lost several hundred when paper machine 1 closed down. Company officials cited rising costs for wood fiber and power purchase costs, which they said were the highest in their system of 10 plants. That means their production costs in WA are the highest due to state and regional expenses.

Get our free mobile app

They also operate 92 corrugated paper and cardboard product facilities nationwide. PCA says the loss of production at Wallula will be offset by increased production at their other facilities.

This stands as yet another example of a major WA business or manufacturer having to cut or reduce operations due to the costs of doing business in our state.