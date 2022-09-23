Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods.

Woman sought in wallet and phone theft

Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else.

We don't know if it happened at the customer service counter, but KPD says any tips in helping ID her are helpful.

Get our free mobile app

Call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. It's worth noting that if a person walks off in a store and leaves any personal items behind (forgets them) and you or someone else grabs them and doesn't alert them or store workers, that's an automatic theft.